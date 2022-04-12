Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

