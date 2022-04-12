Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €43.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($46.74) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.90 ($43.37).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($33.43).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.