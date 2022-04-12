Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Federated Hermes, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

FHI stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,358,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,556,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

