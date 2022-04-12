Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Nissan Motor in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NSANY opened at $8.20 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.34%.

About Nissan Motor (Get Rating)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.