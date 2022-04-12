Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.21, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after buying an additional 603,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after buying an additional 85,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

