Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($44.57) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.15.
OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.
About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.