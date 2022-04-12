Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($44.57) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.15.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

