Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.79 ($119.34).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €72.30 ($78.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €95.17. Puma has a 12-month low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($125.43).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

