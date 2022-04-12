Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($73.91) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.52.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.49 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.