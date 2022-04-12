JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded up $2.50 on Monday, reaching $50.35. 926,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,250. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

