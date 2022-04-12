JMP Securities Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $75.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.95% from the company’s previous close.

BRZE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.