Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JOBY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of JOBY opened at $5.15 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

