John J. Sperzel III Buys 30,000 Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) CEO John J. Sperzel III purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.
