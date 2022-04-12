John Purpura Acquires 5,000 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DCTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 31,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,970. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

