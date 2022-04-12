John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.00.

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

