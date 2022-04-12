Jonathan Oringer Sells 14,541 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,237,148.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,901,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,562,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 25,341 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $2,158,292.97.

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,605,303.78.

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $2,032,191.63.

On Monday, March 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

SSTK stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

