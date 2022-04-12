Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $349.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,600.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,650 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

