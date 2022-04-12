JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €44.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($56.63) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.90 ($47.72).

ETR DWS opened at €32.62 ($35.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.66 ($30.07) and a one year high of €41.88 ($45.52). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.40.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

