Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. 71,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In related news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 22.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

