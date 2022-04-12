Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KPTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.32. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 in the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,536 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

