Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,925,250.23 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,047,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

K stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. 87,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

K has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.