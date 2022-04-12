Kelly Amanda Porcella Sells 20,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Amanda Porcella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $235,000.00.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.