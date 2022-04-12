Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.78. 1,170,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,088. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.98. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

