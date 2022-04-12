Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Shares of Kerry Properties stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Kerry Properties has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

