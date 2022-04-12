Kevin Wilson Buys 625,000 Shares of Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) Stock

Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Wilson acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$62,500.00 ($46,296.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Get Los Cerros alerts:

About Los Cerros (Get Rating)

Los Cerros Limited operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. It has a 100% interest in the Quinchia gold project covering an area of 10,542 hectares located in central west Colombia; and 90% interest in the Andes gold project covers an area of 80,617 hectares located on the Western Cordillera of the Andes Mountains.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Los Cerros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Cerros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.