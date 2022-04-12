Kevin Wilson Buys 625,000 Shares of Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) Stock

Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Wilson acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$62,500.00 ($46,296.30).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.10.
About Los Cerros (Get Rating)
