KeyCorp Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 771,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,816,251. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

