KeyCorp Downgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Sector Weight

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -392.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.