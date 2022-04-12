KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

