Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

KRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.