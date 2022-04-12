Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Dax Sanders Sells 91,129 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.