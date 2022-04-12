Kinross Gold’s (K) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.65 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

K has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Shares of TSE:K traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market cap of C$10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.53. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

