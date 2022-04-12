Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €92.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kion Group from €86.00 ($93.48) to €84.00 ($91.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 97,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,082. Kion Group has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.