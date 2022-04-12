KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $452.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KLA by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in KLA by 67.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $9.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,524. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.