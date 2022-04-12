KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 477,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -220.25. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $438,479.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

