KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Down 87.2% in March

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. 55,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($79.35) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.04) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.96) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

