Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target Raised to €31.00 at Barclays

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €30.00 ($32.61) to €31.00 ($33.70) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at 34.19 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of 26.54 and a 52 week high of 35.55.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AHODF)
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.