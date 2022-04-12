Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target Raised to €31.00 at Barclays

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €30.00 ($32.61) to €31.00 ($33.70) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at 34.19 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of 26.54 and a 52 week high of 35.55.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.