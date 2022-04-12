Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.33) to €31.00 ($33.70) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.04) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.98) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,944. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.