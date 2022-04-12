Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.50 and a beta of 0.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

