Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 651.4% in March

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 651.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Kumba Iron Ore stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.06.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.5221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 13.24%.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.