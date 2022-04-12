Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is ($0.53). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

KURA opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,700,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after buying an additional 1,198,339 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

