L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

FSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.93.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth $24,663,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

