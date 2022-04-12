Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Kelly Amanda Porcella Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Amanda Porcella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $235,000.00.

LADR stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.