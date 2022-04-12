Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.88 Million

Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $81.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $362.17 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $368.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

LBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 48.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

LBAI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 6,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,787. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $20.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

