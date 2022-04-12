Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LABP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ LABP opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.