Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 685,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,905. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

