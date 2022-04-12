Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will announce $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $87.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Latch.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Latch by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 432,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Latch by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 305,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Latch has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

