Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will announce $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $87.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Latch.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 305,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Latch has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.83.
About Latch (Get Rating)
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latch (LTCH)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.