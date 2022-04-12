Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.83

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8328 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.60, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.
About Latitude Group (Get Rating)
