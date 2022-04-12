Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 741.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LCW remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. Learn CW Investment has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Learn CW Investment stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 940,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000.

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Learn CW Investment Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California.

