Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 94.5% in March

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,469,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period.

BWG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

