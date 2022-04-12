Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

