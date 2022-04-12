LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 1,290 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $18,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99.

On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $9,361.53.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

